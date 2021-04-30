NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than a year into the pandemic, people are eager to hit the skies. But before you click purchase, the Better Business Bureau’s reminding you to check before you book.
Consumer Experts say these flyers are being smart because fraudsters are creating fake airline booking sites to trick you.
“More often than not, it looks like it’s a legitimate site, of one of the big airlines. And when they go through the process to book the ticket, they do get an immediate email in some cases that give them the confirmation information for the purchase, but unfortunately, there’s never a ticket attached,” Robyn Householder, President, and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said.
Cheryl Cockrell says she’s had a bad experience before. It’s why she always reads the fine print.
“You think you’re gonna get a deal, but, you’re really not..in the long run, you’re not going to,” Cockrell said.
So what should you do?
“Always double check you’re always on a legitimate website,” Householder said.
And double-check third-party sales.
“Chances are unless you do a lot of homework and verify that this is a company affiliate with a lot of those airlines, you’re going to lose your money, Householder said.
“It’s really easy to make them look similar!! But you can catch the little nuances that are going to give you--the heads up that it’s not,” Flyer Cathy Marshall said.
Flyers we spoke with say they know crooks are out there, so they take precautions before they fly.
“There are scammers out there!! And they’re working hard every day. And they’re working when you sleep!!!! So if you wanna be extra careful then go directly to the agency is much better,” Flyer Harold Anderson said.
The BBB also recommends you use a credit card before you make your purchase. That way, if something does happen, it’s easier for you to get a refund.
