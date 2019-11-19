NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Consumer experts say scams tend to peak as the holidays approach.
One scam making the rounds this year involves gifts that you may see on social media. The “Secret Sister Scam” should be ignored, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The same is essentially a social media chain letter. It promises 36 gifts in exchange for sending a stranger a $10 gift.
“Anytime something sounds too good to be true, I’m going to buy one gift and get 36 back, chances are, it’s not true,” said the Better Business Bureau’s Robyn Householder.
The Secret Sister Scam is popping up on Facebook and Reddit. It’s a pyramid scheme since it involves several levels of people. Postal inspectors call it a type of gambling, so it’s also illegal. Another big problem is giving out personal information.
"When you get involved, they are asking for lots of personal information, you name, your address, shipping information to get these gifts," said Householder.
With that information out there, individuals are dealing with a potential identity theft issue, according to the BBB.
According to the BBB’s scam tracker, the Secret Sister Scam is making the rounds nationwide and the scammers know who to target.
"We're seeing more and more scams targeted directly to young people. They are used to seeing information very quickly. They tend to make decisions a little too quickly, so they are going to fall prey," said Householder.
If you get an invitation to the scam on Facebook, report it.
