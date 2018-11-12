Bethel World Outreach pastor's team tackles the tough issues
Outside the Martha O'Bryan Center at James Cayce homes in Nashville, Pastor James Lowe is in crisis mode, stepping between two arguing, armed gang members.
"After trying to talk to them and resolve the conflict, I realized I was not going to be successful,” said James Lowe. “I just reached behind me, grabbed the boy with the gun and just screamed, run!"
What happens next is just as incredible.
One of the boys climbs into a waiting car to chase the other one that just ran off.
Lowe jumps in front of the car, slams his hands on the hood, walks around to an open window and does something even more dangerous.
"I just threw myself into the front window, and there was a guy with a shotgun and guys with guns. And they said ‘Hey man, you need to get out!’ I just did the only thing I knew in these situations to do. I just prayed and I prayed, and they were screaming at me ‘get out!’” he said. “I prayed in Jesus' name. Not only was the guy alive. We were able to get all the boys to work out their differences. That's how you change a bad neighborhood. You have to show up!"
Pastors James Lowe and his wife, Debbie Winans-Lowe, are used to showing up in a big way at Bethel World Outreach Church in Brentwood, where they ministering the gospel and bring people together through prayer, meetings, and music. The Lowes also work hard to keep their marriage on key.
"Yes, it presents challenges, and yes, it’s always fun,” said Debbie Lowe. “Yes, it is fun and challenging, but so is marriage by itself. Obviously, it's extra challenging because it's something that you have to work through and make sure you strike agreement and oneness of mind. But when it's a call from God, the best thing to do is lean on him."
The church has a large, diverse congregation representing more than 50 languages. So the Lowes lean on their faith to make everyone feel welcome.
“We do this thing called Parade of Nations. All the nations in our church dress up. They have their flags. They parade in. They pray in their language, sing in those languages,” said James Lowe. “Everybody's worshiping and praising and crying and enjoying each other, realizing what they miss out on when someone is not allowed to be themselves."
As parents, the Lowes are not only concerned about their own children, but also the lives of others, who may be treated differently simply because of the color of their skin.
"I understand it. I have two black boys and we have to talk about the situation,” said Debbie Lowe. “And yet I have to remind them that God has still called us to love everybody. So we have to be able to recognize the situation and yet, still obey the command."
An intense fight two years ago, involving a Metro police officer in James Cayce Homes prompted James Lowe to go to the scene and talk to residents. Next he had a one-on-one conversation with Police Chief Steve Anderson.
"And for the people who are bad on both sides they should be locked up, or they should be removed – period,” said James Lowe. “The majority of police are good. The majority of citizens, even in the neighborhoods that seem to be bad, are good.”
With so much at stake, both pastors believe that when someone has a platform and the calling of a higher power, they can't sit on their hands and be silent.
"I've got this policy. Never ever, ever, walk past crime and do nothing! I'm telling every righteous man the hope is just to stand up. The hope is to show up. The hope is to keep praying. The hope is to stay involved. The hope for your city is you,” said James Lowe.
