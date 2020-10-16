NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With fall colors close to their peak across our state, I spoke with an expert to help narrow down the best places you should visit to see the beautiful foliage.
"There’s a lot of great places out there. Tennessee is well blessed with state parks and Metro parks. It’s a great thing to do to get outside and enjoy nature."
State naturalist Randy Hedgpath knows all the best spots to find our state's fall beauty. He says this is the weekend to head out to East Tennessee.
"The East Tennessee parks, the high elevations like Rocky Fork State Park, up in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park," Hedgpath said.
In the coming weeks, we'll start to see the colors change closer to home.
"I would recommend going down the Natchez Trace State Parkway," Hedgpath said. "A drive down the parkway will give you lots of colors because it travels mostly through the forest. There are several stops along the way where you can take several quick walks."
At the top of Randy's list of must-see places in Tennessee he says without a doubt is Fall Creek Falls.
"They have the scenic loop drive, which would be a superb way of seeing fall colors," he said. "It travels along the rim of the canyon with sweeping panoramic views off in the distance and the fall colors are really good there."
If you're looking to avoid big crowds we have some options.
Randy recommended Montgomery Bell State Park, Mousetail Landing State Park and David Crockett State Park.
For a full list of state parks and information, click here.
