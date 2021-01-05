NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The year was 2020 and some people gained the 'Quarantine 15,' meaning 2021 has them looking for some dieting options.
The top three diets for 2021 all have a similar theme: more fruits and veggies and less fats.
The Mediterranean diet ranks No. 1 for the fourth time in a row, according to the U.S. News and World Report.
"It really focuses on incorporating whole foods. Upping your fruits and vegetables, your whole grains, your beans, your legumes, your protein, your lean protein — they would really like for you to try and fit fish in the diet at least twice a week. And more olive oil-based oils."
In second place it’s a tie between the DASH diet — which stands for dietary approach to stopping hypertension and focuses on cutting sodium — and the Flex diet, which offers increased flexibility.
“This allows those who are really following more of that vegetarian plan to incorporate some animal product — red meat, lean red mean, turkey, chicken — whenever they may feel like they want a good ground beef burger.”
No matter your plan, dieticians encourage people to take small steps and make these food choices lifestyle changes.
Dieticians also encourage people to incorporate more color in their fruits and vegetables and stop the processed foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.