To prepare for the holiday season, Best Buy is hosting a national hiring fair on Friday that will include the store in Madison, Tennessee.
The store chain is looking to fill seasonal store and home service positions.
Benefits to joining the company include a minimum starting pay of $15 per hour, savings on fitness memberships, and an employee discount on products and services.
Anyone interested in joining their local Best Buy store should complete the online application today and submit a video interview.
For more information on open positions, click here.
