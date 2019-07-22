NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Best Buy stores in Brentwood and Murfreesboro were targets of burglars early Sunday morning, who stole electronics worth thousands of dollars.
According to releases from police departments in Brentwood and Mufreesboro, a group of burglars broke into two stores, and stole thousands of dollars worth of Apple products.
In Brentwood, five suspects were caught on security cameras driving up in a dark sedan, who broke in through the front door of the Best Buy electronics store, wearing masks and gloves.
Once inside, the group went directly to a locked case that a large number of iPads were in. The burglars attempted to break into a case containing iPhones, but were unable to complete their task.
Brentwood PD said upwards of 50 iPads were stolen from the store.
In Mufreesboro, police investigators reportedly found similarities in the Brentwood burglary, but did not provide specifics, other than thousands of dollars worth of Apple products were stolen.
According to information acquired by Brentwood P.D., robberies such as this have been reported recently across the southeastern United States.
If anyone can provide information on either case, please contact the police departments:
Brentwood PD: 615-371-0160
Mufreesboro PD: 615-893-7867
Police have not yet released the security camera video from the stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.