NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Black Friday Holiday is just that for most people....a holiday.
However, if you work in a place where customers come looking for deals, the holiday feels like anything but a holiday. For the employees, this is likely the hardest and busiest day of the year.
You know what you're in for on Black Friday - long lines and a whole lot of chaos. It's a day like this where you realize you should have taken an office job.
However, Best Buy's CEO Corrie Barry came in with a cavalry of Chick-Fli-A, power drinks and hugs to show she cares for her employees.
"We've been in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Nashville and are headed to New Mexico," she said. "Even something like food or just being there let's them know how we appreciate the great work that they do."
Whether it really is the "Best Buy" is up to you, but Best CEO, certainly today.
