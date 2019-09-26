CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Don't Judge a Restaurant by the size of its building.

What is likely the smallest restaurant in the state lets its food do the talking. 

The capacity of Courtside Cafe is about 12 people. No strangers, no tourists, just regulars.

Owner and Mom Pat Cole, along with daughter Heidi cooking, and Grand-daughter Amber clearing run the show. 

Pat's been in Charlotte 42 years, but is actually from New York. 

The accent now is on Southern Food, that looks good and tastes better.

Customer favorites are the veggie omelet and their world class hamburgers. 

Cheeseburgers in Paradise, Dickson County, where the workday Mother-Daughter relationship isn't always delicious.

"We probably get under each other's skin from time to time, but I wouldn't have it any other way."

Here, you can have it your way, which is their way.

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

