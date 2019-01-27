NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Best Buddies Prom at Bridgestone Arena did not disappoint.
It's a special night for high school students, college students and adults who have intellectual disabilities.
Karaoke, dancing, and country music's biggest stars are what you'll find at the Best Buddies Prom at Bridgestone Arena.
It was a picture-perfect night with the "gold" carpet rolled out.
Kara Jackson always looks forward to the Best Buddies Prom.
"Just to be myself and just having fun with a lot of friends. Just have a blast," Jackson, an attendee said.
Around 2,000 people make their way to downtown Nashville each year. It's a chance to meet new friends from across the state and dance the night away.
Will Macon with Best Buddies International said the event continues to get larger.
"The way it's grown and the way it represents how far we've come in Tennessee. Just a celebration of friendship and inclusion and togetherness," Macon said.
The event included teens and adults with and without intellectual disabilities who enjoyed each other's company.
"It just makes you realize we're all more alike than we are different," Macon said.
Country music duo, Maddie & Tae, also made an appearance on Sunday.
"I look forward to seeing who will come and perform for us every time and I always get excited," Jackson said.
If you want to get involved or know someone who would enjoy the event, click here.
