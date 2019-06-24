NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Berry Hill Police Officer was assisting a Vanderbilt Police Officer on a shoplifting case when one suspect attempted to drive away, striking the officer with the vehicle.
Berry Hill Police Chief Robert Bennett tells News4 that the Officer suffered minor injuries and being checked out by Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The officers were called to a store in the area of the 100 Oaks Mall, to assist in capturing two individuals suspected of shoplifting. One of the suspects was taken into custody, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the Officer was taken into custody soon after.
