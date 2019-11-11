NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A shooting investigation involving a Berry Hill Police Officer is underway early Monday morning.
Officials tell us it happened just before 1 a.m. at the Access Control Systems LLC on Grissom Drive.
Officers were reportedly responding to a burglary alarm. Police say shots were fired at a suspect's vehicle, which got away.
News4 has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more information.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.