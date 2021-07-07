NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Astronomers have discovered what looks to be a record-breaking comet in the outreaches of our solar system. This comet has been named the Bernards and Le Bernstein comet. It's named after the two people that discovered this one, and this looks to be the largest comet that's ever been observed.
It's estimated to be between 62 to 125 miles long. To put that into perspective, that's around three to five times the size of Manhattan, it's expected to be around 1000 times larger than a usual comet. But where exactly did this comet come from?
It came from something known as the Oort cloud. It sits in the outreaches of our solar system, around one light year away- or 5.8 trillion miles from the sun. These comets have very long orbits, all the way around the sun.
So, what exactly is this comet going to do? At this point, it's still far away. As a matter of fact, it’s closest point to the sun won't be until around January 23 of 2031. At that point, it's going to get as close as the orbit of Saturn. So the good news is there's no threat here on Earth, that will eventually orbit right back out of the solar system and go all the way back out to the Oort cloud.
One full orbit around the sun for this comet takes 5.5 million years.
