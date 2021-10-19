BIG SANDY, TN (WSMV) - A Benton County couple is in jail tonight after TBI agents tried to arrest them at their home in Big Sandy. Police say the couple had just been indicted in the death of their son and were being served arrest warrants when Jay Edward Grinnell tried to run over two TBI agents before retreating into his home with his wife.
Police began investigating the couple after their son died in 2020 at their home on New Hope Road. Police say the victim, Alan Grinnell was killed by his father and his mother, Kathleen Ann Grinnell, is charged as an accessory after the fact.
After a standoff, the pair was arrested and remain in the Benton County Jail. Kathleen Grinnell's bond is set at $30k and Jay Grinnell's bond is set at $600k.
