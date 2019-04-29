CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - A Benton County man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to burn a dog while burning a stump in his yard on Sunday.
Cody Shay Townsend, 29, was arrested on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty in connection to the incident.
Authorities said Townsend was burning stumps in a yard to get rid of them. They said a dog wandered up, he took the dog and shoved it underneath the burning stump. Then he allegedly poured gas on the dog and set it on fire.
The dog survived and was taken to the Camden Animal Hospital.
Townsend also has been charged with aggravated burglary in an unrelated incident.
