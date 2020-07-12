NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 27-year-old Benjamin Keough has died, according to PEOPLE.
Keough is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of the late Elvis Presley.
A statement from Presley's rep reads as follows:
She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.
According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California.
Presley had a particularly close bond with her son, getting matching tattoos in 2009 for Mother's Day of a Celtic eternity knot that represents eternal love and connection.
The investigation is still ongoing and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to comment on the incident.
