Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough

 LISA MARIE PRESLEY / INSTAGRAM

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 27-year-old Benjamin Keough has died, according to PEOPLE.

Keough is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of the late Elvis Presley. 

A statement from Presley's rep reads as follows:

She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.

According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California. 

Presley had a particularly close bond with her son, getting matching tattoos in 2009 for Mother's Day of a Celtic eternity knot that represents eternal love and connection.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has yet to comment on the incident.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.