Benefits of meditation after COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While many are excited to return back to a sense of normalcy after COVID, others may be facing anxiety.
Over the years the practice of meditation has grown in popularity, especially recently during the pandemic.
“There is a famous quote by Viktor Frankl. Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose,” said Lisa Ernst, founder of One Dharma Nashville.
Ernst has taught meditation for many years. When dealing with past grief and pain, she found healing through the practice.
“It began to calm me down. I began to deal with it in a way and let it go. I started to feel some peace,” said Ernst.
Vanderbilt University Psychology Professor Dr. Julie Noland has also seen the impact of meditation firsthand.
“My daughter had ADHD and it was really stressing me out. I read a study about how mindfulness space stress reductions helped the moms of kids who had developed disabilities,” said Dr. Noland.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 47 percent of adults continue to struggle with negative mental health impacts related to stress from the pandemic.
As we move past the pandemic, Ernst hopes more people will give meditation a try.
“The first point is to recognize that most people are in the same boat and to normalize it. Then know that meditation can be one of the ways we can share that understanding together,” Ernst said.
For more on One Dharma Nashville, click here.
