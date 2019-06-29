DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate man who saves lives for a living is getting some help from his own community.
Nearly three months ago, Brannon Wilkerson got into a serious crash on his way to work at the Nashville Fire Department.
From cornhole to live music, the Dickson County community showed their support on Saturday for Wilkerson.
"He would do the same thing for any of us. He's one of those guys that would give you anything that he had to make sure you didn't go without," Jessica Swanger, a family friend and organizer said.
Wilkerson who is an A-EMT for Nashville's Fire Department commutes from Dickson to Nashville. As he was on the way there in April, he got into a bad crash.
"Could be devastated with what people go through especially him having two younger kids going one day playing with them on the floor and then having to go through this. I just hope for a full recovery," Alex Shadowens, a friend said.
Wilkerson's injuries were severe enough to require multiple surgeries. While he's on short-term disability, he's going to physical therapy.
His friends estimate his medical bills will be at least $150,000. That's why they were happy to see the community pitching in to help the family.
"It just kind of warms your heart a little bit. It lets you know that there's still a lot of good in this world," Swanger said.
If you couldn't make it out to Saturday's benefit, you can still help out the Wilkerson family.
There's a fund set up at Cornerstone Financial Credit Union under the Brannon Wilkerson Fund.
There are several branches throughout the Midstate.
