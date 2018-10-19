NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs in honor of the 343 New York firefighters who died while trying to save lives during the 9/11 terror attacks.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held their stair climb event at Nissan Stadium on Friday morning.
The group scheduled the event to happen while they were in town for the Nashville Fire Expo.
The stair climb benefits programs that help the families of the fallen firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.