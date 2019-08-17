NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year after two people were shot to death outside an East Nashville bar, family and friends gathered to honor their memory by holding a benefit concert.
Three people were indicted in connection to the deaths of Bartley Brandon Teal, who was killed on his birthday, and Jaime Sarrantonio.
The two were killed during a robbery last year outside of the bar.
Friends and family joined together for Teal Fest at The Cobra Nashville.
Several bands took the stage to celebrate their lives.
All of the proceeds will go to MusiCares, an organization that provides assistance for people in the music industry in times of need.
(0) comments
