Every morning Marie Gonzales and her dog Lakota can't help but notice the funky van parked on their West Nashville street.
"I like it. I like anything eclectic," said Gonzales.
So when they saw raw eggs splattered on the van the first day followed by white pain the next, Gonzales reported the vandalism on the app Next Door.
"I don't want anybody to get their stuff damaged, and if they get comfortable with that, they may go elsewhere," said Gonzales.
The van belongs to Meredith Wilson.
It's been everywhere from new Mexico to Belmont.
Wilson painted it with her family hoping to spark joy and conversation.
"It's a good way to meet new people, and yeah, a good way to bring people together," said Wilson.
Wilson used to park the van outside for all to see.
Now it's hidden away in her garage.
"It does disrupt the peace and kind of make everyone in the community in this area just a little bit on alert," said Wilson.
As for a possible motive, some were buzzing online about it being parked in the street saying the van posed a risk to drivers passing through.
"We were just waiting for it to get hit," said Gonzales.
Still, neighbors said that's no reason for vandalism.
"Regardless of the message, it was something that someone put some time into, and that sucks that someone did that," said Gonzales.
Wilson did fill out a police report.
However, she believes a child is responsible, and since she works with children Wilson doesn't want to prosecute.
She said, she just wants the child to get some help.
