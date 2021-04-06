NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University has announced it will resume in-person instruction and events for the 2021 Fall Semester.

In an email to its students and faculty this afternoon, Belmont said that after a year of a combination of in-person, remote, and hybrid courses, it is returning to in-person education.

A year ago, Belmont University decided, like many institutions, to alter the way they would continue education as a result of the worldwide pandemic. Now the University feels confident enough in the vaccination progress to turn over a new leaf.

“We are nearing the conclusion of what has been one of the most unique and challenging years for our campus community and for higher education in general,” said Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher.

Thanks to the vaccine rollout and improving trends related to COVID data, we have every reason to be optimistic about providing a more traditional learning and living experience on campus this fall. And most importantly, the outstanding leadership of our Health Services team and truly extraordinary cooperative spirit and actions demonstrated by our students, faculty, and staff this past year have shown our commitment to living together in community. - Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher

Belmont said that it expects to operate in-person instruction at full or near-full capacity. Also, it plans to offer more campus life experiences for its students through events and activities.