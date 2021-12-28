NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a letter to students, Belmont Provest Thomas D. Burns, Ph.D. announced Belmont would begin their spring semester virtually. The university says this is due to a surge in Omicron cases across the country.
Belmont will begin online classes on Wednesday, January 5th. Residence halls will be closed until Saturday, January 15th. Regular classes are set to resume on Tuesday, January 18th.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 90% of COVID cases in our area are the Omicron variant, acc…
The university says they will provided pro-rated room and board refunds based on the schedule change.
