Belmont University aerial - March 2021
 

Aerial of campus at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, March 26, 2021. Aerial photo by Chris Georgoulis

 
 Chris Georgoulis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a letter to students, Belmont Provest Thomas D. Burns, Ph.D. announced Belmont would begin their spring semester virtually. The university says this is due to a surge in Omicron cases across the country. 

Belmont will begin online classes on Wednesday, January 5th. Residence halls will be closed until Saturday, January 15th. Regular classes are set to resume on Tuesday, January 18th. 

The university says they will provided pro-rated room and board refunds based on the schedule change. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.