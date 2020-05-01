Belmont University to host virtual commencement ceremony this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The graduates of the 2020 class for Belmont University are getting ready to celebrate virtually this weekend.
Saturday morning’s event will recognize 1,412 graduate and undergraduate students with Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher hosting the virtual event.
The university said these students "have earned the right to be recognized and honored.”
“The final semester at Belmont for these graduates is concluding in a way no one could have predicted. However, these unfortunate circumstances in no way diminish what the graduates have accomplished,” Belmont said in a statement on Friday.
Graduates, however, will get the chance to walk at a graduation ceremony on Aug. 7. Any graduates interested in attending should fill out the form at this link.
The university is also asking graduates to send in photos of themselves wearing their caps and gowns to socialmedia@belmont.edu or to use the hashtag #BelmontGrad20 on Instagram or Twitter.
To the view the virtual ceremony, click here.
