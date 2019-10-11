NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Belmont University is officially tapped for a presidential debate for the 2020 race.
Next October, their arena is transforming to host the biggest political arena before the 2020 election. Belmont University will host the final presidential debate.
University leaders, Mayor Cooper, Senator Blackburn, and Congressman Cooper were on hand Friday making the announcement.
Belmont hosted a presidential debate in 2008 between Barack Obama and John McCain. This go around, our local leaders say Nashville is ready for the spotlight.
Students say in today's climate, this could be a big election and they're excited Belmont is a part of the conversation.
But of course we won't know exactly who will be at that debate yet. The Democratic primary election here in Tennessee is still five months away in March.
