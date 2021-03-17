NASHVILLE, TN - (WSMV) - Watch Belmont University student Keegan Ferrell auditioning on The Voice this Monday at 7 p.m.
The 21-year-old Nashvillian will perform in front of judges Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas for the chance to propel his music career.
Ferrell's passion for music began at a young age, even starting his own band in high school. Ferrell currently studies Music Business at Belmont University and said he will continue to work in the music industry. Even after the dust settles around the excitement of his time on The Voice.
No matter what happens on The Voice, I want to continue pursuing music. No matter if that's writing, singing, or producing.
Originally from his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ferrell exclaimed his admiration for Nashville and doesn't see himself leaving upon finishing his schooling.
While he is passionate about R&B and soul, Ferrell said he is excited to work with any judge who might turn around and want him to join their team.
