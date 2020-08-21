In just two months, Belmont University will host the final presidential debate. They last hosted twelve years ago with more than three thousand media groups in attendance.
"It was a great debate between John McCain and Barrack Obama," remembered Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher. "It was just one of the best events ever at Belmont."
Back then, the candidates were in a town hall-style debate. Due to the pandemic, the debate this year arrives in a very different Nashville.
"It's not just about cleaning," said Fisher. "It's about keeping people apart."
Fisher told us the safety of the event is being overseen by the Cleveland Clinic. Of course, the big questions are; who is being allowed inside for the debate? How many people will be let in? Two months out, Fisher said that will be determined by the Cleveland Clinic.
"Primarily, it's going to be a television event," he said. "I would predict not many folks in the Curb Center other than candidates, the moderator, their handlers, their production team and maybe a handful of journalists, but we don't know that."
Though the circumstances are so different from 2008, Fisher said the school is ready.
"I've never had one moment's thought about not doing the event," he said. "We decided to move forward because we believe we can keep people safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.