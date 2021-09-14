NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont University held an official dedication ceremony on Tuesday morning for The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
The ceremony for the $180 million multifunctional facility featured a concert by the world-renowned Mark O’Connor Duo with Maggie O’Connor.
Speakers included Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, former Belmont Board of Trustees Chair Marty Dickens, and principal architect ESa’s David Minnigan.
Honored to join the @BelmontUniv community for its dedication and ribbon cutting of The Fisher Center for the Visual Arts - a new performing arts center. pic.twitter.com/iKAmfqd5ms— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 14, 2021
The 1,700 seat facility will cater to the "diverse audiences with major concerts, plays, operas, dance, musical theater and other performances while also supplying Belmont’s nationally renowned arts students with a unique learning and performance environment."
