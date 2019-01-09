Fraudulent fundraisers.
Security at Belmont University has peaked after two people reportedly grabbed someone out of their car and used a fake weapon in an attempt to get money.
On Tuesday night, two juveniles went to at least two different people and asked for money.
They said they were fundraising for an athletic team. The first person didn't give them anything, and called campus police as the two juveniles walked away.
But here's where it gets scary.
"Checking on that, we found the other individual had gone to who said they had demanded money and attempted to pull him out of the car and brandish what they said was obviously a fake firearm," said Chief Pat Cunningham with Belmont campus security.
The first person saw it happen and yelled at the juveniles, and that's when the two ran away.
We asked campus police if they're changing anything in response to the account.
"At any given time, we'll have three or four officers on patrol and we'll shift that prioritization depending on what activity we may have, so we've certainly shifted some resources that way," said Chief Cunningham.
Cunningham said the most important thing now is for students at Belmont to practice good safety habits, he says those are:
- Not walking alone
- Keeping your head up and not buried in a phone
- Calling police when something looks suspicious.
As of this writing, the two juveniles have not been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.