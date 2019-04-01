NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Belmont University men's basketball coach Rick Byrd has announced he is retiring after 33 years with the program.
Byrd released this statement on Monday:
For the past 33 years, it has been my privilege to work with, and for, a remarkable community of men and women at Belmont University. Throughout my tenure as men's basketball coach, our program has received great support from Belmont's administration, faculty, staff and students. For this, I am forever grateful. Personally, I have been the beneficiary of a very supportive family that I could count on every single day, a loyal circle of friends who consistently offered encouragement, and a terrific fan base that has embraced our program and our players for over three decades. Most importantly, it has been an honor to coach the young men that have brought credit to Belmont University, not only by how they played the game, but how they represented our university all over our country.
Byrd led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 14 years.
Byrd will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday. Stay with News4 for updates.
