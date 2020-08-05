NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - All undergraduate students at Belmont University will now learn remotely until September.
The university made the announcement they would be updating their return to campus plan yesterday.
Classes will resume as planned for undergraduate students on August 19, but will be completely virtual until at least September 4.
Move-in for undergrad students is also postponed until September and will be spread out over two separate move-in periods.
Graduate and doctoral students will attend classes as usual on August 19.
The changes to the university's return plan followed a review of national, state and local COVID-19 data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.