NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belmont today announced their intentions to start a school of medicine in partnership with HCA. Stay with News4 as we monitor the press conference.
Belmont University announces plan for school of medicine.
- Alex Heider
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Alex Heider
Content Producer
