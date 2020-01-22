NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Belmont University has announced plans for construction on a new indoor practice facility to benefit its athletics department.
President Dr. Bob Fisher announced the construction plans for the facility that will serve as the main training home for Belmont’s prestigious men’s and women’s basketball and volley programs. The new facility will also complement the existing gameday environment at the Curb Event Center.
The facility will house two full-size basketball and volleyball courts, space for athletic training, strength and conditioning, a video room with theater-style seating, locker rooms, coaches’ offices, conference rooms, equipment rooms and team lounge areas.
“This is an exciting day for Belmont University and our student-athletes,” Fisher said. “The indoor practice facility project coincides with other transformational capital projects on campus and speaks to our commitment to provide Belmont students with the facilities, tools and resources to thrive academically, athletically and spiritually. The facility will unite Belmont champions of the past, present and future.”
The new facility will be located on Compton Ave. and will include a shared lobby with the Belmont tennis team at the adjacent Belmont University South Garage.
“This indoor practice facility is a game-changer for Belmont University Athletics,” Belmont Director of Athletics Scott Corley said. “We thank Dr. Fisher and the Board of Trustees for their support, as this project builds on our championship tradition and positions us favorably in attracting student-athletes who want to be part of the next chapter of Belmont’s success story.”
Belmont’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams have made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances combined. The facility is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.
