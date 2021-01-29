Use fashion for good. That's the goal of O'More College of Architecture and Design at Belmont student Maddy Clements.
"I love doing upcycle fashion and sustainable fashion," Maddy said.
Maddy wants to design a mixture of avant garde and the classic of Valentino and cross that with the mission of a shop like UAL, high-end boutique items at an affordable price.
"I would like to use garments already in existence and have a brand that reworks those garments into stuff people wear for a long time," she said.
Maddy was up for a task.
She and other O'More students were invited by Goodwill to take fabric including clothes, shower curtains, and place mats, and make their own creations.
Maddy went for men's dress shirts.
"It was button downs, all the same style," she said.
When all the work was done, the pieces were ready to be unveiled.
"I created a thick strap empire-waist tank top and a cropped over shirt and a pair of wide leg pants to go with that," said Maddy, referencing the outfit she created out of men's shirts at Goodwill. "It's one of my favorite pieces I've designed to this day."
Four O'More student designs made from Goodwill items are going to be up for auction bids next week at onlinegoodwill.com. The auction goes to benefit Goodwill.
"I know Goodwill employs a lot of people," said Maddy. "There's just a whole lot of good to come out of it."
