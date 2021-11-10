NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Students at Belmont University are holding a rally on Wednesday to voice their concerns regarding the school’s relaxed COVID-19 protocols.
According to the press release, the students don’t believe the university’s administration has done enough to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus.
Several students shared their experiences and address various ways the school has fallen short in providing its students, faculty and staff a safe environment.
Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency medicine physician, was on hand to demand adoption of better health protections by the university.
The release states the university stopped providing isolation/quarantine housing for students who had been exposed to, or had become infected with, COVID-19.
All indoor spaces, including Residence Halls, were recently restored to 100% capacity.
Belmont University provides up-to-date data on its COVID-19 infection rates and protocols here.
