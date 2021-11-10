NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Students at Belmont University held a rally Wednesday to voice their concerns regarding the school’s relaxed COVID-19 protocols.

According to the press release, the students don’t believe the university’s administration has done enough to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus.

Several students shared their experiences and address various ways they perceive the school has fallen short in providing its students, faculty and staff a safe environment.

The university said in a statement that all individuals on Belmont's campus are required to wear masks when indoors, a policy that has been in place since Aug. 10, and that all employees are empowered to enforce the mandate and that any student or employee who refused to comply would be considered in violation of the campus' code of conduct.

"The health and safety of Belmont students, faculty and staff is always a priority and at the forefront of our minds as we try to provide students with an in-person living and learning experience this term," the university said in a statement on Wednesday. "As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our COVID-19 task force, appointed by and in regular contact with the president, is constantly monitoring conditions and cas counts on Belmont's campus and in Nashville. This team is also in frequent communication with local and state health officials and uses these inputs to evaluates protocols on a regular basis."

Belmont said that this week on a campus of more than 10,000 students, faculty and staff, there were only six COVID-19 cases reported, and that case counts have been declining in the past month.

Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency medicine physician, was on hand to demand adoption of better health protections by the university.

The release states the university stopped providing isolation/quarantine housing for students who had been exposed to, or had become infected with, COVID-19.

"Given that the vaccine was widely available, Belmont made it a priority in early spring to make in person living and learning happen, and all Belmont housing was reserved by current students at that time for the fall semester," the university said in a statement. "This summer we made it clear to every student and their family that they should prepare for an off-campus quarantine plan should the need arise. In addition, we worked with a nearby partner to secure transitional and emergency housing for students who are unable to access any other option for their isolation or quarantine. That housing has been made available for any student without another option."

Belmont University provides up-to-date data on its COVID-19 infection rates and protocols here.