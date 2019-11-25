NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A few Belmont University students were held up at gunpoint right by campus.
The university sent out an alert through email about the frightening situations on Saturday.
"When I read it, I texted my mom because I don't know, it was spooky to see that and to know I actually found out later that it was one of the kids that's in my major," Sara Grove, a freshman at Belmont said.
The first happened at 12:15 a.m. on Eastwood Avenue by a campus garage.
Metro police said a student was robbed at gunpoint. He gave up his debit card.
Two other students had a similar situation happen at 12:35 a.m. by 15th Avenue South and Delmar Avenue. Both areas are less than a quarter of a mile a part from each other.
"A gun pointed at you? I would not know how to react to that experience," Grove said.
In that second case, police said two people went up to the students. One pulled out a gun.
When one of the students told them to "chill out," he grabbed the gun turning it around so it pointed toward the suspects.
Both suspects ran off after not getting away with anything.
"Everyone hopes it wouldn't happen to them. I'm sure their parents are mortified," Quinn Reedy, a senior at Belmont said.
Reedy said the alarming situations have been talked about on campus. Now it's about making sure everyone stays safe.
"It could happen to anyone. I think you gotta kind of be on your toes," Reedy said.
The Office of Campus Security didn't give out a lot of details about what the suspects looked like.
They said one was wearing a heavy coat, blue jeans, and a black beanie. The other was wearing a white hoodie. The car they drove off in was described as a dark sedan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.