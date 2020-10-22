NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With everything going on at the Belmont University campus for the Presidential Debate, hundreds of students are staying at a nearby hotel.
Yesterday, the university moved about 500 students whose dorms are within the security perimeter to the Opryland Hotel.
“I think with everything that was going on, especially like a week before the debate, it got kind of chaotic. They put up a lot of fences and there’s just security everywhere. So I think people are okay with kind of getting away,” says Zac Shaffer, a Freshman at Belmont.
The university also is setting up a debate watch party for students at the hotel. The students are expected to return to campus late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
