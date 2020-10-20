NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The final presidential debate is just two days away from coming to Belmont University and as exciting as it is for the school, it also means a lot to the students who attend it. 

Belmont's Student Government Association say having the presidential debate on their campus is a tremendous opportunity for students to witness the political process firsthand. 

The SGA president and vice president tell News4 many students are getting the chance to volunteer in different capacities. 

The student body leaders say they've been encouraging students to be a part of the election process through social media and emails. 

SGA says they promoted voter registration and pointed students to places where they can sign up to vote. 

"I feel like there's a lot of passion in this election. I feel that everyone has an opinion of the president and the former vice president," said Belmont SGA President Stevie Giorno. "I think everyone really wants to have their two cents heard. They want to express themselves and they definitely want to vote in the election."

The student leaders say hosting the debate also lets students who maybe never thought they'd be interested in politics to start looking into it. 

And with many students learning from home during the pandemic this year, they say having more classes online and through Zoom gives students a unique opportunity to dig deeper. 

"Doing most of it remotely from your home, you can easily go back and look at something, or spend the time yourself because your laptop's already open right there where you can fact check something, or reach out to a friend," said Belmont SGA VP Lexi Bramer. "I think we just have so much opportunity now remotely learning, or only going to some classes every week to be on social media platforms being able to ask your friends and have these discussions."

They also say young people are getting a lot of reminders about voting through social media.

And to the young people who are on the fence about voting, these student leaders are encouraging them to remember the sacrifices that were made to allow them vote. 

MORE DEBATE COVERAGE: 

Neighbors and businesses prepare for inconveniences ahead of the Belmont debate
Rule change adopted for final Presidential debate
In the final days before the debate, several details are still up in the air
Demonstration planned in front of Belmont University on the same day of Presidential Debate
Hospital preparing for emergency scenarios ahead of debate
Final preparations underway for presidential debate at Belmont

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.