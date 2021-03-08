NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meet Bassel Alhashemi and Patty Hernandez.
They haven't even graduated from Belmont and they're already making a huge difference in the medical field.
“When I signed up for healthcare I knew nothing was going to be just traditional," said Alhashemi.
The fourth-year pharmacy students are completing their final rotations at Siloam Health, treating those uninsured and underserved in our community.
Part of that work is now vaccinating that population against COVID-19.
“It is literally being part of the solution. It’s a surreal feeling,” Alhashemi said.
“My very first shot that I gave, it did make me feel a little emotional because we started giving shots to the 75 and older, and my grandma passed away from COVID,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez speaks Spanish and Alhashemi Arabic, so they, along with their colleagues, are able to help all patients truly understand the vaccine, no matter their language.
“Then they will go to tell their families and it reassures them that we’re here for them and more people get vaccinated,” Hernandez said.
Both Hernandez and Alhashemi plan to continue this work after graduation. Alhashemi already signed on to work for a major player in the fight against COVID-19.
“I’ve already accepted a position with Johnson & Johnson which just got their vaccine approved,” Alhashemi said. “I’m very glad to know that I’m going to be working for a company that’s also part of the solution."
Coming up tomorrow we're going to highlight the incredible work Siloam Health is doing and how you can help, or receive help if you need it.
