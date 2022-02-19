NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Belmont student was shot near campus early Saturday morning.
Belmont officials and Metro Police told News4 a student was shot at 21st Ave near Blair Blvd sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
The student told Belmont Security that he was in a car with friends half a mile from campus when someone in a grey sedan with black racing stripes on the hood going the other direction fired shots toward them. Two bullets grazed the student.
Officials said the student was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Metro Police are investigating the incident.
Belmont officials reminded students to follow these safety tips:
- Stay alert for suspicious activity and notify Security if you see something of concern.
- Remain aware of your surroundings. For example, keep your eyes up and alert when walking.
- Travel in groups, especially at night. Use the buddy system. Communicate your whereabouts and stay together when traveling.
- Travel in well-lit and well-populated areas.
- Use the security escort service provided by Campus Security when on campus.
- Trust your instincts – if you feel unsafe, get to a safe location; walk confidently and with purpose away from the risk and call Campus Security or the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
Important Belmont numbers:
- Belmont Security non-emergency 615-460-6617
- Belmont Security emergency 615-460-6911
- Metro Nashville Police non-emergency 615-862-8600
- Metro Nashville Police emergency 911
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we receive information.
