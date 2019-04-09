NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Belmont University student was diagnosed Tuesday morning with mumps, according to a letter sent to students from the university obtained by News4.
According to the university, the student was immediately isolated at home off-campus. It is unclear if any other students have been infected.
"In the meantime, everyone at the University should take precautionary steps. This means frequent hand washing, avoiding unnecessary physical contact and not sharing eating utensils or food with other students. In addition, cough etiquette is important. Avoiding crowds whenever possible is a good idea at this time," according to the letter.
Mumps is a contagious viral illness that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat and causes flulike illness and painful symptoms. The illness begins with headaches, body aches, a low grade fever, decreased appetite and fatigue. Within 48 hours, infected individuals usually develop swelling of the glands under the ears, a swollen or puffy jaw and pain in front of or below the ears and in the jaw, especially when trying to chew food. Symptoms tend to decrease after one week and generally resolve after 10 days.
An infected person can spread the disease through coughing, sneezing, or talking, sharing items such as cups or utensils with others, touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.
Belmont Health Services is actively working with individuals who came into contact with the affected student to offer a booster injection of the mumps MMR vaccine.
If you believe you have symptoms of mumps, or questions about the mumps, please contact Belmont Health Services at 615-460-5506 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
