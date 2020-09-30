NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The third and final presidential debate, set to be held here in Nashville at Belmont University, is now less than a month away.

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will host the third debate on Oct. 22 from Belmont's Curb Event Center.

The format will be the same as Tuesday night's debate, with the candidates responding to six topics that will be announced a week before the debate.

Each topic will get 15 minutes.

Join News4 Nashville as we cover the third presidential debate from Belmont University.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Belmont University President weighs in on preps for upcoming presidential debate In just two months, Belmont University will host the final presidential debate. They last ho…

NBC's Kristen Welker will moderate Belmont presidential debate NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third presidential debate at Belmont University next month, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.