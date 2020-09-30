NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.
The third and final presidential debate, set to be held here in Nashville at Belmont University, is now less than a month away.
NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will host the third debate on Oct. 22 from Belmont's Curb Event Center.
One month until #belmontdebate2020! In the meantime, make sure you tune in TONIGHT at 7 PM CDT to @rockthevote 🇺🇸 Let’s celebrate National Voter Registration Day together - we can’t wait for you to see this incredible show! #rockthevoteyall— Belmont University (@BelmontUniv) September 22, 2020
Check it out: https://t.co/gJh85QqUMR
The format will be the same as Tuesday night's debate, with the candidates responding to six topics that will be announced a week before the debate.
Each topic will get 15 minutes.
Join News4 Nashville as we cover the third presidential debate from Belmont University.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
In just two months, Belmont University will host the final presidential debate. They last ho…
NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third presidential debate at Belmont University next month, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Belmont University still plans to host the third and final preside…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.