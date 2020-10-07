Belmont is moving full speed ahead, preparing to host the third and final presidential debate.
This isnt their first go at it.
The University hosted the 2008 debate between John McCain and Barack Obama.
At the time, our nation was in the midst of a financial crisis.
"And here's Nashville and here's this debate right in the middle of the collapse," said Belmont president Dr. Bob Fisher.
Fisher said, in the short term, reporters from all over the world filled hotels, but more importantly, he said the debate helped put Nashville on the map.
"It was almost like a little bit of a vaccine against the financial collapse to say, 'Hey look at Nashville right now,'" said Fisher.
Times have changed.
Nashville is now wildly popular.
Because of Covid, Belmont will have to limit the number of reporters inside the debate.
"We actually have a larger tent with about a third the number of journalists in there," said Fisher.
Still Fisher said, the world will be watching.
"In Loredo, Texas today they report, 'Belmont is hosting the debate,' and the publicity value of that is $47 but it adds up literally to hundreds of millions of dollars for the city and for us," said Fisher.
As of Wednesday morning, Belmont had more than 2,800 hundred media hits regarding the upcoming debate.
That, we're told, has an estimated public relations value of $14 million.
"It's good for us and it's good for Nashville," said Fisher.
