NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Belmont University announced Friday that they would be postponing their first basketball game of the year.

Belmont Basketball said via Twitter that they will be postponing their Jan. 1 game against Eastern Illinois due to health and safety protocol within the Eastern Illinois team. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

There have been no known COVID-19 cases reported amongst Belmont players.

The announcement comes after the university would begin their spring semester virtually in a letter to students due to a surge in Omicron cases across the country.