NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Belmont University announced Friday that they would be postponing their first basketball game of the year.
Belmont Basketball said via Twitter that they will be postponing their Jan. 1 game against Eastern Illinois due to health and safety protocol within the Eastern Illinois team. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.
There have been no known COVID-19 cases reported amongst Belmont players.
The announcement comes after the university would begin their spring semester virtually in a letter to students due to a surge in Omicron cases across the country.
