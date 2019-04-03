Belmont University was one of six to submit an application to host a 2020 presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Wednesday.
Belmont, the City of Hartford, CT, Creighton University in Omaha, NE, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN, and the Utah Debate Commission and the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, submitted applications to host a 2020 general election debate, the commission posted on Wednesday.
Belmont University previously hosted a presidential debate in 2008 between Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John McCain. Belmont was an official alternate host site in 2016.
“Any time you enter the race to host a presidential debate, you know you’re facing tough competition as sites must be committed to pull off an event of this magnitude,” said Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher in a news release. “However, I am confident in Belmont University’s ability – with the support of the Nashville community – to execute an extraordinary event for the Commission on Presidential Debates, the candidates and all of the accompanying media and visitors. Belmont has earned a reputation for a consummate service mentality, friendly atmosphere and commitment to excellence.”
In addition to Belmont, Hartford hosted a presidential debate in 1996.
Belmont’s application for a 2020 debate included letters of support from numerous state and local officials, including Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, Congressman Jim Cooper, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor David Briley, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.