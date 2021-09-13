NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Some Historical work took place recently at the Belmont Mansion in Nashville.
A fresh coat of paint and color takes the building back to its original look 168 years ago. When people are on the Belmont University, they will see a white building welcoming, and many know it as the mansion.
"That's so true people think when you drive by Wedgewood (Avenue), you are seeing it," Executive Director Mark Brown said. "But it's not the case. You have to make an extra effort to go see the mansion."
Inside campus grounds since 1853, there is Adelicia Acklen's 36 room home . On its 177 acres are a bowling alley, a zoo, and a deer park. Its wealth made Acklen the richest woman in Tennessee, and the mansion was just her summer home.
"This would have been a good example of how wealthy people did live at the time," Brown said.
The Acklen name is still a familiar one in Nashville, especially in Hillsboro Village. To learn more about the mansion, click here.
