A fresh coat of paint and color takes the building back to its original look 168 years ago. Just one of the tidbits News 4's Terry Bulger is about to share.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Some Historical work took place recently at the Belmont Mansion in Nashville.

A fresh coat of paint and color takes the building back to its original look 168 years ago. When people are on the Belmont University, they will see a white building welcoming, and many know it as the mansion.

"That's so true people think when you drive by Wedgewood (Avenue), you are seeing it," Executive Director Mark Brown said. "But it's not the case. You have to make an extra effort to go see the mansion."

Inside campus grounds since 1853, there is Adelicia Acklen's 36 room home . On its 177 acres are a bowling alley, a zoo, and a deer park. Its wealth made Acklen the richest woman in Tennessee, and the mansion was just her summer home.

"This would have been a good example of how wealthy people did live at the time," Brown said.

The Acklen name is still a familiar one in Nashville, especially in Hillsboro Village. To learn more about the mansion, click here

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.