NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a big day in Nashville and the history of country music on Wednesday.
PBS documentary maker Ken Burns was at Belmont University for a special showing of his new eight part film all about the songs that made Music City famous.
Burns is best known from his previous films on Civil War, baseball and the country’s national parks.
The new Burns film goes back to the beginnings of the country sound and take us through the decades showing how it affected America.
It’s all a celebration of the music.
“People began to gravitate to Nashville, bringing perhaps the string sounds of Appalachia or the church music of southern Appalachia or the blues from the Delta and Mississippi and Alabama, but in fact Music City,” said Burns.
Burns said Nashville, the city, is a main character in the film. He said his bus tour rolled from east to west to get a feel for Tennessee in the film.
Burns said the film has taken eight years to complete.
The 16-hour documentary begins airing on PBS on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.