NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Belmont University announced they're taking a number of steps related to growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.
The University plans to extend their current spring break another week, and on March 23rd classes will only resume online, with no in-person classes for at least the next two weeks.
The University stressed that there have been no confirmed cases on the school's campus, but the combination of 75% of their student body being from out of state, along with some confirmed cases in Middle Tennessee, school President Dr. Bob Fisher noted that this decision is necessary for the safety of the Belmont community.
All University-sponsored domestic and international travel for students and employees up to April 6th will be cancelled, unless senior school administration expressly approves the trip.
Belmont said that in-person instruction is planned to begin again April 6th, and they're working with students who rely upon housing, and are unable to travel home.
The school's commencement plans for May 2nd remain unchanged at this time.
Updates for the campus community will be posted on Belmont’s Coronavirus website.
