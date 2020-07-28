NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Belmont University still plans to host the third and final presidential debate following a cancellation at another school.
Notre Dame announced Monday it would not host the first presidential debate over health concerns with COVID-19. The debate would have been the university's first presidential debate, but will now be moved to Cleveland, Ohio.
Belmont told News4 the school is committed to hosting the third debate in October, less than two weeks before Americans head to the polls.
In a statement, Belmont said the university "strongly believes in the importance of these debates and enthusiastically affirms its intent to host the third and final debate."
The debate is scheduled for October 22 and will be held in Belmont's Curb Event Center.
